OECS offers Condolences on the passing of former Premier of Nevis Vance Amory

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) Commission presented its compliments to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Aviation of St. Kitts and Nevis and acknowledged with deep sorrow, the announcement of the passing of Ambassador Vance Amory, former Premier of Nevis.

Ambassador Amory was a statesman and an extraordinary and capable leader who served his country with distinction. His commitment and contribution to the development of Nevis and the Federation as a whole in many areas, including education, sports, financial services and infrastructure are exceptional. With the passing of Ambassador Amory, St. Kitts and Nevis has lost a son and an outstanding figure whose significant accomplishments will remain part of the country’s history.

The Commission joins with the people of St. Kitts and Nevis, in mourning the loss of former Premier, Ambassador Vance Amory, and extends profound condolences and heartfelt sympathies to his beloved wife, children, and extended family, and to the Government and people of St. Kitts and Nevis on this occasion of immense sadness.