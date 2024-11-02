OECS Welcomes U.S. Ambassador Roger Nyhus in Ceremony of Collaboration

US Ambassador Presents Credentials to OECS Director General

On Thursday, 17th October 2024 His Excellency Roger Nyhus, Ambassador of the United States of America to Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean presented his credentials to Dr. Didacus Jules, Director-General of the OECS. ​

The brief Ceremony was held against the backdrop of the island’s warm tropical sunset. ​ Ambassador Nyhus expressed his pleasure at being appointed the representative of the United States to the OECS, charged with the responsibility of fostering collaboration between the Government and people of America and the Organisation.

During a private courtesy meeting held immediately after the Ceremony, the Director-General and the Ambassador exchanged views on several possible areas for development cooperation initiatives between the OECS and the United States and agreed to commence discussions on those in the immediate future.

In closing the meeting, the Director-General welcomed the Ambassador to the OECS and pledged his full support to further strengthen the friendship and strategic partnership between the OECS and the USA.

Formal diplomatic relations between the OECS and the United States of America were established in 2011.