Office of sustainability created by the Republic Group

Republic Financial Holdings Limited (RFHL) has amended its organizational structure to include a new Office of Sustainability, demonstrating its intent to integrate sustainability into its strategic and operational processes.

The Office of Sustainability will be responsible for developing and implementing strategies that will steer the Group’s operations to incorporate ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) concerns. ESG factors are emerging as global benchmarks for organizational accountability, profitability, efficiency and longevity. The Unit’s responsibilities will include developing and mainstreaming an ESG strategy for RFHL, coordinating the United Nations Environment Programme Finance Initiative (UNEP FI) and reporting on the Group’s sustainability journey locally, regionally and internationally.

Leading this effort is the Group Sustainability Officer, Ms. Tisha Marajh, who brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the position. Ms. Marajh has worked as a sustainability/communications professional and environmental consultant on a range of local and international projects for over two decades. She holds Master and Bachelor Degrees from York and Carleton Universities in Canada, specializing in sustainability, environmental management and international development.

This appointment puts action to the Group’s groundbreaking 2020 commitment to align with the Paris Agreement, the UNEP FI and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). As the only Caribbean domiciled financial signatory to the UNEP FI Principles for Responsible Banking and a founding member of the UN-convened Net Zero Banking Alliance, the Group has also set an ambitious US$200 million climate finance goal to help mitigate against climate change and build resilient infrastructure across the fourteen territories in which it operates.