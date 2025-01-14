Official Funeral to Celebrate Ken Boyea’s Legacy on January 22

An official funeral will be held for the late Ormiston Arnold “Ken” Boyea, former parliamentarian, in recognition of his dedicated service and contributions to Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

The official funeral will take place on Wednesday, 22nd January 2025 at the Cathedral of the Assumption in Kingstown with tributes from 1:00pm and mass at 2:30pm.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade and Consumer Affairs extends deepest condolences to the family, friends and loved ones of the late Ormiston Arnold “Ken” Boyea.

Profile for Mr. Ormiston Arnold “Ken” Boyea; Former Parliamentarian

Ormiston Arnold “Ken” Boyea, born on December 5, 1937, in Byrea Hill, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, was a distinguished entrepreneur and public figure whose contributions significantly shaped the nation’s business landscape. The son of St. Clair Boyea and Aletha Gonsalves, Ken’s early exposure to his family’s farm, large shop, and trucking business instilled in him a strong entrepreneurial spirit.

Ken’s educational journey took him through the St. Vincent Grammar School, where he excelled not only academically but also in sports, particularly cricket and tennis. His athletic prowess saw him representing St. Vincent and the Grenadines in cricket and becoming a national lawn tennis doubles champion alongside Allie Lynch. After completing his studies at the St. Vincent Grammar School, Ken pursued A-Levels in England, further broadening his academic foundation. He then earned a degree in Mechanical Engineering, equipping him with technical expertise that would later prove invaluable in his professional life.

Upon returning to St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Ken assumed the role of Chief Engineer at the Commonwealth Development Corporation (CDC), which operated electricity services throughout countries within the OECS. In this capacity, he demonstrated exceptional technical expertise and leadership, marking the beginning of his impactful professional career and laying the groundwork for his future successes in the corporate world.

In his professional life, Ken’s impact was profound. As the Managing Director of the Eastern Caribbean Group of Companies (ECGC), he grew and transformed the organisation into one of the most successful in the OECS. His visionary leadership was recognised in 1996 when he became the first-ever Ernst and Young Entrepreneur of the Year for Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean.

Ken was instrumental in introducing international brands to St. Vincent and the Grenadines. In 1986, he launched the first Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) franchise in the country, followed by ventures with Pizza Hut and RadioShack. He also established Aunt Jobe’s supermarket, contributing to the diversification and modernisation of the local retail sector.

In 1998, Ken demonstrated his commitment to advancing healthcare in the region by becoming an investor and business partner in the Caribbean Medical Imaging Centre. This venture highlighted his dedication to improving community infrastructure and providing essential services.

His foray into politics saw him serving as the Member of Parliament for Central Kingstown from 1998 to 2001 under the Unity Labour Party (ULP). After parting ways with the ULP, he founded the People’s Progressive Movement (PPM) in 2001, in an effort to bring a new politics to St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Ken’s legacy extended beyond his professional achievements. He was driven by a passion to see young people succeed and thrive. An enthusiastic supporter of those in need, Ken provided financial assistance to young and old alike, helping them launch start-up projects or achieve their dreams and goals. His encouragement and tangible support made a lasting impact on countless lives. His influence also extended into community and educational development. He served as President of the National Development Foundation and was a ardent proponent of the Cave Hill School of Business, advocating for regional business education and leadership training.

After retiring from active business and politics, Ken remained a respected figure in the community, often sharing his insights on national development and entrepreneurship.

Family was central to Ken’s life. He was married to Shanda, his partner of 20 years, and was very fond of his siblings who supported him in his business ventures. As far as possible, he used opportunities when they arose to forge and deepen his bonds with his immediate and extended family.