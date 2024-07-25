Offord Morris’s Life to Be Commemorated in Official Funeral

An official funeral will be held here in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, as a mark of honour, for Former Parliamentarian and Former Representative for the South Central Windward constituency, Mr. Offord Morris. Mr. Morris, at the time of his transition, lived in his community of Lowmans Windward.

Over the course of his life, in addition to his political activism and representation, Mr. Morris had many entrepreneurial pursuits and was also deeply rooted in the agriculture sector for many years, given his love for farming and the farming community.

Mr. Offord Morris’ official funeral will be held on Friday, 26th July 2024. The body of the late Mr. Offord Morris will lie at the Chamber of the House of Assembly in Glen from 9 a.m. to 11a.m.

The funeral service will take place at the Biabou Anglican Church at 2pm. The viewing of the body at the House of Assembly will commence as follows: