Ofiesha Samuel is confident that she will win Miss Easterval 2023

Ofiesha Samuel, a 20-year-old Largo Heights resident, will compete in the Miss Easterval pageant in Union Island on April 9th.

The Miss Easterval Pageant is a yearly event that honors the beauty, grace, and intelligence of young women from several Caribbean countries. At this event, Samuel will represent (mainland) St. Vincent.

Ofiesha has been practicing her composure, confidence, and presentation abilities in preparation for the pageant. She has also been following a strict exercise and diet plan in order to be in the best possible shape for the competition.

Samuel is convinced that she will perform well at the pageant since she has a strong drive and will to achieve, but she cannot do it alone.

“I’m looking for my fellow Vincentians’ cooperation to win the crown.” You can help me by participating in a Facebook Easter contest on the page Easterval Easter, where I am competing against other contestants.

Ofiesha will receive a trophy and the first point toward winning the Miss Easterval pageant if her post receives the most likes, comments, and shares.

Samuel encourages Vincentians to demonstrate their support for her by like, commenting on, and sharing her Facebook post.

Caribbean Medical Imaging Center is sponsoring Samuel, who is also supported by Blonde Bird, Atelier Shernicia (a designer), and Infinity Modeling Agency.