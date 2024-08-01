Oganda Joseph Granted Bail After Pleading Not Guilty to Wounding

On July 27, 2024, police arrested and charged Oganda Joseph, a 38-year-old Vendor of Vermont with the offence of Wounding.

According to the investigations, the accused allegedly unlawfully and maliciously wounded a 38-year-old self-employed resident of Buccament by stabbing and scraping her on her face with an unknown object.

The offence was committed on June 20, 2024 in Kingstown. Joseph appeared before the Kingstown Magistrate Court on July 29, 2024. He pleaded not guilty and was granted bail in the sum of $2,500.00 ECC with one surety.

He was also ordered to have no contact with the complainant. Disclosure was ordered by October 22, 2024, and care management by December 9, 2024. The trial is scheduled for February 11, 2025.