Olton’s ‘SugarLands’ film explores Wales & its slavery links with St Vincent

Wales’ oldest university – and its slavery links with St Vincent, in the Caribbean
Akley Olton, an award-winning film-maker from St Vincent and the Grenadines, has released a film, SugarLands, exploring slavery links between Wales and his small island states.
The film was commissioned in 2022 by the University of Wales Trinity St David (UWTSD). Decolonisation of the curriculum is now an important issue at most of the older universities and the college at Lampeter is no exception.
The Director would like to express thanks and gratitude to all those who participated in the production of the film and encourages everyone to share it, because it explains how slavery went on the island, and can be used to help to make History classes more engaging.
The story of how things went in the colonial times was told by the colonizers but this is a chance to hear an explanation in familiar voices and in language everyone could understand.
The goal is to further the emancipation process by creating media that makes this kind of information more accessible.
The University of Wales, Lampeter
IslandRebelMedia
Featuring
Dr. Adrian Fraser
Jeremiah “Jerry” Scott
Ulric Charles
Also featuring a supporting Cast
Jomo Sanga Thomas
Idesha Jackson
Narration Script Writer – Christina Smith
Narrator Sulani Roberts
Sound Mix MrRetail
Drone Operator Javid Collins
Additional footage Omari France
Research
Adrian Fraser
Andy Bevan
Alexander Scott
Special Thanks
The University of the West Indies, Open Campus Kingstown
St. VincentThe National Archives, St. Vincent and the Grenadines
