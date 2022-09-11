Omnibus with mourners goes over embankment in St Vincent

St Vincent Times understand that an omnibus reportedly carrying persons to the funeral of Rohan Rawlins in Owia, went over an embankment in the vicinity of Boney River, Sandy Bay, on Sunday afternoon.

Early reports suggest that the vehicle brakes may have failed. It is reported at this time that the driver would have sustained injuries, however, they may not be life threatening.

St Vincent Times understands that the omnibus was travelling from South Leeward village of Clare Valley on its way to Owia.

A police source has indicated that several persons have already been transported to the Georgetown Health Centre. The source was unable to confirm any reports of any deaths at this time.

There were earlier reports of several fatalities from the accident, but this is yet to be confirmed.

Rohan Rawlins a fisherman from Owia was shot to death on August 15 while sitting on the porch of a house in the new Lowmans Bay settlement.

St Vincent Times will keep you posted.