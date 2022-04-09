O.T. Mayers has died

St Vincent Times was informed that Vincentian businessman Omroy Theophilus “OT” Mayers has died.

Mayers died Saturday 9 April at his home, he was born on October 12, 1945

OT was once called the barefoot man because he chose to walk around without shoes even though he could have more than afforded to do otherwise. He has done very well in business as a result of his great skill and industriousness.

Mayers spent a short time working in the mountains after a premature departure from the Lowmans Leeward Anglican School. In 1959, he began learning to make furniture at a Government Apprentice Shop in Arnos Vale.

OT left the Apprentice Shop in 1962 and began making furniture on his own. In 1979, Mayers hired full-time workers to help him build furniture and opened his own retail outlet on October 10, 1983.

Mayers became a nominee for the Ernst and Young Entrepreneur of the Year Award in 1996, he was the owner of Finishing And Furnishing.

OT has been one of SVG’s most productive citizens, he now belongs to the ages.