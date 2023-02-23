On March 12th, InterCaribbean Airways will begin flights to St Kitts

InterCaribbean Airlines (ICA) announced today that flights to St. Kitts and Nevis will begin on March 12, 2023.

This will be the fifteenth country and twenty-third destination on ICA’s route plan.

Marsha Henderson, minister of tourism and civil aviation for St. Kitts and Nevis, applauded the airline’s decision to fly to the country, stating that it will strengthen the regional tourism industry and improve island connectivity.

This is a big development for St. Kitts and Nevis and the entire area. It is an inspiring day for tourism as we continue our rebuilding efforts in the face of a worldwide epidemic and continued external threats,” she said, adding that it eliminates the requirement for Caribbean travelers to fly to the United States in order to reach St. Kitts and vice versa.

On Sundays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, ICA will travel from Barbados to St. Kitts using an Embraer 120 aircraft, which has the capacity to carry 30 passengers. It offers seamless access to Grenada, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Saint Lucia, Dominica, Guyana, and Trinidad in the near future.

Henderson also disclosed that ICA intends to fly from Puerto Rico to St. Kitts.

The service’s specifics will be disclosed shortly.