One Fest Canouan 2024 to Showcase SVG Creativity, Youth

The One Fest festival in Canouan is designed to become a key event in the SVG community by supporting local creatives, inspiring youth, and fostering positive social impacts. Scheduled over a weekend, the event encapsulates the vibrant spirit of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines with a lineup of music, art, and community activities.

The festival features DJs and live band performances across three days, alongside engaging activities like a DJ workshops, salsa dancing, beach games, and arts and crafts sessions. Food options will include both offerings from Soho House and vendors from local food tours. The festival aims to offer island experiences with great food, communal fun, and artistic expression, striving to leave a lasting, positive mark on Canouan and its visitors.

This year, One Fest Canouan 2024 is set to be a vibrant event spanning from May 31 to June 2.

The festival promises an array of activities aimed at family enjoyment, cultural immersion, and musical entertainment.

Tickets and Pricing: Daily tickets are priced at EC$50.00, with a 3-day package available for EC$120.00.

Event Schedule:

Friday: A dynamic lineup of DJs including DJ Chadd, DJ Multivator, and DJ Jamin Walters will set the tone for the festivities.

Saturday: The day will feature a DJ workshop by DJ Jamin Walters, salsa dancing classes from Euphoria Dance Academy, and live performances by local and regional musicians including Abu Zanimah, Colin ‘Minkah’ Peters, Danielle Veira, The Hub Collective, Rodney Small, and Hance John.

Sunday: The festival will close with a family fun day including BBQ, beach games, live music from Flames Band and The Hub Collective, a cool afternoon vibe with DJ Jamin Walters, activities like Sip & Paint, and a movie screening. There’s also a special boat ride with Beefy’s to nearby islands Mayreau and Union Island.

Accommodations and Travel:

Special rates at Soho Beach House Canouan are available, which include full access to festival events. Information on local Airbnbs is also provided for additional accommodation options.

For travel to the event, options include departing from Kingstown on the Jaden Sun, Bequia Express, and MV Gem Star at specified times, or flying with SVG Airm which has added additional flights on Friday and Monday to accommodate the festival goers.

Contact Information:

Further inquiries can be directed to +1-784-530-7400 or [email protected].

This event is designed to celebrate local culture and community engagement through music, dance, and family-oriented activities, making One Fest Canouan a must-attend event on the island’s social calendar.