St Vincent Times understands that a shooting in the Belmont community on Monday 7 February, has left one man hospitalised.

According to information, the victim a man was shot sometime after 7 pm by an unknown assailant/s.

Police are currently carrying out investigation into the shooting.

This is the second shooting incident within the space of 48 hours.

On Saturday, 23 year old Renaldo Hamilton was shot and killed in Arnos Vale.

We will update soonest.