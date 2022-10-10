One St Vincent Group to carry out clean-up of Cenotaph in Kingstown

One St. Vincent Group Inc. (OSV) the local agent for the Karcher Brand of cleaning machines have kindly agreed to clean the Cenotaph in Kingstown as a community project.

In a press release OSV says they have obtained permission from the Kingstown Town Board and St. Vincent and the Grenadines National Trust and Mr Nick Heyden, the German technical expert volunteered his time to perform the task on behalf of Karcher, which is scheduled to arrive on 16th October and depart on 26th October.

Heyden is scheduled to commence the cleaning of the cenotaph on Monday 17th through Friday 21st of October. He will continue the cleaning process on Monday 24th and Tuesday 25th of October.

OSV anticipates that he will work from 7:00 a.m. through to 4:00 p.m. on the days identified above.