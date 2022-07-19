Ongoing efforts to control pests and diseases in SVG

Continuing efforts are being made by the Ministry of Agriculture to control pests and diseases in St Vincent and the Grenadines thus ensuring quality fruits are available for local consumption and export.

A variety of fruit tree crops were sprayed in Region 2, District 5East (Hopewell, Richland Park, and Yambou) on Tuesday, July 12th 2022.

The exercise benefited eight (8) farmers and backyard operators.

This exercise involved treating 1,45 acres of avocado, cinnamon, citrus, sugar apples, soursops, and mangoes for pests and diseases such as aphids, scale insects, and sooty mould.