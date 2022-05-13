OPEC and Venezuela have agreed to enhance cooperation

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and the General Secretary of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), Mohammed Barkindo, agreed to strengthen the ties of brotherhood and cooperation between the two sides.

In this sense, the Venezuelan head of state said that the member countries of OPEC must remain united, tightly disciplined, regulating the oil market, according to the needs of humanity.

He also indicated that from the oil production agreements signed in 2016 between OPEC and non-OPEC countries, it was possible to guarantee the stability of crude oil prices in crisis situations, which evidenced the role of OPEC as an adequate response for the stability of the world economy.

Source: Telesurtv.net

President Maduro announces creation of Exporta Fácil economic programme

The President of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, announced the launch of the Exporta Fácil (Easy Export) programme, which will be aimed at streamlining administrative procedures and formalities related to exports, in favour of the industrial and entrepreneurial sector of the South American country.

The president said from the Miraflores Palace that “we are betting on the future of Venezuela, on work as an alternative to oil. If oil produces, welcome, if it produces a lot, welcome to the square, the wealth from oil and gas will go to a sovereign fund for development, investment and growth”.

Source: Telesurtv.net

Venezuela and Vietnam strengthen cooperation with rice production project

Representatives of the National Executive held a meeting with the ambassador of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam accredited in Caracas, Le Viet Duyen, and a delegation from the Academy of Agricultural Sciences of the Asian nation.

This meeting responds to the desire to strengthen the relations of agricultural cooperation between Venezuela and the Vietnamese Academy, regarding the execution of the cooperation project for the development of the production of rice in the South American nation.

During the meeting, the Minister of People’s Power for Communes and Social Movements, Jorge Arreaza, stressed that the meeting is an important step for the revitalization of comprehensive relations with Vietnam, a country “that has given us many historical and economic lessons.”

Source: mppre.gob.ve

Foreign Ministry condemns xenophobic aggression against Venezuelan child in Peru

The Ministry of People’s Power for Foreign Affairs categorically condemns the case of xenophobia against Venezuelan boy Jhoangel Jesús Zambrano Alvarado, who was savagely beaten by his classmates in Lima, Peru and who caused serious injuries to his head and neck.

The terrible act promoted by a campaign of hatred and xenophobia against Venezuelan migrants in the Republic of Peru occurred on April 21st of this year.

It is not the first time that the Foreign Ministry of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela condemns, rejects and denounces racial acts and acts of aggression where the government of Peru fails to comply with its international responsibilities by promoting and allowing these acts of racial segregation against citizens who have exercised their legitimate right to human mobility and who must be protected by the institutions and laws of the receiving country.

Source: mppre.gob.ve

Cuba and Venezuela will begin deep refoundation of the cooperation map

The map of cooperation between Cuba and Venezuela will begin a process of deep refoundation that allows “to improve, deepen and expand mutual support”, announced the President of the Republic, Nicolás Maduro.

At the end of a working meeting with the Prime Minister of Cuba, Manuel Marrero Cruz, explained that the “creative, creator and profound” renewal starts from the need for strategic alliances “to be adapted to the new times, to the new era” that the period 2022-2030 represents.

From the Miraflores Palace, located in Caracas, he pointed out that the new orientation of cooperation will have a positive impact on the economic, social and cultural life of both peoples: “(…) Visualizing a new prosperity for Cuba, Venezuela, Latin America and the Caribbean, as well as new times of improvement, recovery, construction of our land. Always united in permanent resistance, in a profound rebirth of ideals and our revolutions”, he emphasized.

Source: mppre.gob.ve

Venezuelan government bets on strategic route of cooperation with government of the Philippines

The Foreign Minister of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Félix Plasencia, sent congratulations to the people of the Philippines on Thursday after the election of the new president, Bongbong Marcos, and expressed his desire to agree on a route of cooperation and brotherhood with this nation and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

“Venezuela, on behalf of President Nicolás Maduro Moros, sends its congratulations to Bongbong Marcos for his recent victory as President of the Republic of the Philippines, betting on agreeing on a strategic route of cooperation and brotherhood between our region and the ASEAN countries,” the Foreign Minister wrote on his account @plasenciafelixr.

Source: vtv.gob.ve

Venezuela and Bolivia agree on an open path to the development and integration of their peoples

After the official visit to the Plurinational State of Bolivia, Venezuelan Foreign Minister Félix Plasencia shared, through his Twitter account @plasenciafelixr, the results of the work agenda developed during May 5th and 6th with his counterpart Rogelio Mayta, in the highland nation.

The diplomats reviewed the agreements in the areas of education, culture, tourism, environment, communication, ecological mining development, gas, air interconnection, exchange between diplomatic academies, fight against trafficking and smuggling of persons and legal cooperation.

Regarding the area of trade, the diplomats agreed on the need to deepen trade relations, as well as to create joint strategies for the promotion of Bolivian exports in Venezuela and Venezuelan exports in Bolivia; in addition to “seeking the participation of national exporters in fairs, exhibitions, business roundtables, meetings and business meetings, in order to realize medium and long-term business”.

Source: mppre.gob.ve