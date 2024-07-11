Opposition Leader Urges Swift Action in Hurricane Recovery Efforts

Greater Urgency Needed in Hurricane Beryl Recovery

Leader of the Opposition and President of the NDP, Honourable Dr Godwin Friday, has called on the government to act with greater urgency in its recovery effort following Hurricane Beryl, and to provide better communication in the process.

Dr Friday said, “Improved communication is needed for affected persons to know when and where to access much needed supplies. Currently, this is lacking in most areas. The government must also act urgently in setting out the recovery plan as well as a plan to support local businesses and farmers who have been affected by the hurricane.”

Dr Friday, Members of Parliament and constituency caretakers of the NDP have been travelling to those parts of the country that are worst affected, speaking to people who have seen their lives turned upside down. It is clear that more needs to be done with greater urgency to complete the clean up and start the recovery.

In a video address, Dr Friday said: “Our country is facing a huge challenge to help all those who have lost their homes and livelihoods as a result of Hurricane Beryl. While the damage was worst in the Grenadines, it was felt across the country by homeowners, business owners, farmers and many more.”

The NDP will continue to do all we can to aid the recovery efforts, but it is vital that we start to see more from the government.