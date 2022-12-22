Opulent cruise liner Evrima makes inaugural call to BVI

Evrima makes inaugural call to BVI

Last Friday, the opulent cruise liner Evrima made her first port of call in the British Virgin Islands.

During a two-day trip, the ship, which is a part of the Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection, visited the islands of Virgin Gorda and Jost Van Dyke with 285 passengers and 212 crew members.

In extending a warm welcome to the Evrima, Deputy Premier and Minister for Ports Kye Rymer said that the visit highlighted the Territory’s increased focus on the cruise industry.

Focusing on more compact, upscale cruise lines that will stay in the Virgin Islands for several days is a component of the cruise industry’s expansion strategy. This is significant because, according to the Cruise Lines Industry Association (CLIA) State of the Industry 2022 study, six out of ten cruise passengers say they have returned to a place they first visited on a cruise ship.

On behalf of the Virgin Islands’ government and citizens, Dr. Natalio Wheatley, premier and minister of finance, gave a plaque to Captain Duncan Holroyd of the Evrima to mark the ship’s first visit to the territory.