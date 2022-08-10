By the end of the month, the twenty-seven (27) Government-built houses at Orange Hill will be officially handed over.

North Windward Area Representative and Acting Prime Minister Montgomery Daniel said already two homes are occupied by families who were living close to the area where the Bailey Bridge is currently being constructed in Overland and a third family is scheduled to be relocated by next week.

The remaining 24 houses will be decided through a lottery-style system, “where you come in and pick a number,” Daniel said.

Next week, prospective homeowners will be invited to make their selection and utilities will be arranged so that they can move into their new homes.

Minister Daniel also explained that the roads are being done through BRAGSA while the St. Vincent Electricity Services (Vinlec) is installing street lights so that “all of the necessary facilities are there”.

The Acting Prime Minister also announced that work has commenced on the land where another 41 houses are to be constructed through funding of 1.5 million dollars from the Mustique Charitable Trust.

“Surveyors are getting the lots established, we are hoping that all of this work will be done and the houses handed over by the 9″ April 2023, that is the target date to which we are working,” Daniel said.

Minister Daniel was speaking earlier today on NBC Radio.