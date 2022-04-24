An estimated $800,000 cost has now increased to $3 million for the construction of a senior citizen home at Orange Hill, St Vincent.

Montgomery Daniel, Deputy Prime Minister, made the disclosure on NBC radio last week.

According to Minister Daniel, a revised document showing the higher cost is currently being reviewed.

“Furthermore, the cabinet sent the document to the Ministry of Transport and Works and the engineering department, where the cabinet felt that the designs were overdone and the project increased to $3 million,” he said.

The International Organisation for Migration (IOM) is undertaking several initiatives, this being one of them.

IOM said they would create a “safe, welcoming and eco-friendly shelter home for 40 Vincy seniors” in Orange Hill by retrofitting a historical estate building in 2022. The building will also function as an emergency shelter.

Located at Orange Hill, the home would fall under the responsibility of the Lewis Punnet Home.