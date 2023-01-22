Orthwin Simmons elected SVGTU Branch President for Northern Grenadines

Orthwin Simmons has been elected president of the SVGTU Northern Grenadines Branch.
Simmons was chosen at a duly called meeting of the SVGTU’s Northern Grenadines branch for the years 2023–2025.
Branch President: Orthwin Simmons,
Vice President, Lydia Ollivierre,
Secretary Rochelle Tannis,
Asst. Secretary Jevon Bynoe,
Treasurer: Ayana Gregg,
Committee Member Canda Derrick,
Committee member Bridgette Friday
The National Executive, in a release, said they are happy for the new Northern Grenadines Executive and look forward to working closely with them.