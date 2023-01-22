Orthwin Simmons elected SVGTU Branch President for Northern Grenadines

Orthwin Simmons has been elected president of the SVGTU Northern Grenadines Branch.

Simmons was chosen at a duly called meeting of the SVGTU’s Northern Grenadines branch for the years 2023–2025.

Branch President: Orthwin Simmons,

Vice President, Lydia Ollivierre,

Secretary Rochelle Tannis,

Asst. Secretary Jevon Bynoe,

Treasurer: Ayana Gregg,

Committee Member Canda Derrick,

Committee member Bridgette Friday

The National Executive, in a release, said they are happy for the new Northern Grenadines Executive and look forward to working closely with them.