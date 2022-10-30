Oscar Browne of St. Martins Secondary wins FLOW/Lions Club Public Speaking

RESULTS:
1. Oscar Browne – St. Martins Secondary School
TWO-WAY SECOND-PLACE TIE
2. Kondolesha Browne – Georgetown Secondary School
2. Fayth English – St. Vincent Girls’ High School
WINNERS BY CATEGORY
Best Main Speech – Oscar Browne
Best Student Prepared Speech – Oscar Browne
Best Impromptu Speech – Kondolesha Browne
OTHER FINALISTS
Derissa James, Union Island Secondary School
Elrose Millington, Thomas Saunders Secondary School
Andre Bowman, Mountain View Adventist Academy
