Sunday, October 30

Oscar Browne of St. Martins Secondary wins FLOW/Lions Club Public Speaking

Oscar Browne, St. Martin's Secondary School
RESULTS:
1. Oscar Browne – St. Martins Secondary School
TWO-WAY SECOND-PLACE TIE
2. Kondolesha Browne – Georgetown Secondary School
2. Fayth English – St. Vincent Girls’ High School
WINNERS BY CATEGORY
Best Main Speech – Oscar Browne
Best Student Prepared Speech – Oscar Browne
Best Impromptu Speech – Kondolesha Browne
OTHER FINALISTS
Derissa James, Union Island Secondary School
Elrose Millington, Thomas Saunders Secondary School
Andre Bowman, Mountain View Adventist Academy
Faith English, Girls’ High School
2nd Place Overall, 2022 FLOW/Lions Public Speaking Competition
Kondolesia Browne, Georgetown Secondary School
2nd Place Overall, 2022 FLOW/Lions Public Speaking Competition
