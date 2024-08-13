OSV delivers essential supplies to Southern Grenadines communities

OSV Supports Hurricane Beryl Relief Effort in the Southern Grenadines

One St. Vincent Group (OSV) has taken significant strides in supporting the Southern Grenadines through its ongoing Hurricane Beryl Relief Effort. As part of this initiative, a dedicated team from OSV traveled to the Grenadines on Tuesday, July 30th, to deliver essential donations and assess the damage caused by the hurricane.

OSV’s contributions to the communities of Canouan, Mayreau, and Union Island include a variety of essential items such as PVC boards, wheelbarrows, water boots, gloves, shovels, hacksaw blades, and garbage bags. The company tailored its donations to meet the specific needs of each island, including the provision of Fiberglass Poly Resin and Fiberglass Matte to the organization We are Mayreau Inc. These materials are crucial for repairing damaged fishing boats, helping local fishermen regain their livelihoods.

In addition to these supplies, OSV also donated pharmaceutical and health and wellness products from its Health Department. Items such as multivitamins, tonic, mosquito repellent, sunscreen, and Ibuprofen were distributed to the Canouan Clinic, Mrs. Harvey’s Pharmacy in Union Island, and the NGO, We are Mayreau Inc.

During the visit, OSV identified the need for a new air conditioning unit at the Canouan Clinic, as the existing one was damaged by the hurricane. The company will be donating and installing a Streamline 24,000 BTU inverter unit later this month to address this need.

Another highlight of the OSV team’s visit was the donation of snacks to shelters and various groups on each island, bringing joy to the children. In Union Island, OSV went a step further by distributing 70 blocks of ice to residents in Clifton and Ashton, providing much-needed relief on a hot day.

OSV’s efforts were made possible through collaboration with local individuals in each Grenadine island, who played a vital role in boosting existing relief efforts. OSV extends its heartfelt thanks to Shavorn Stephens and Junior Stephens, of Seamoss Boss in Canouan, Jeremie Tronet and Mrs. Harvey in Union Island, and Marion Isaacs and Desmond Lewis in Mayreau for their tireless work on the ground.

To date, OSV’s Hurricane Beryl Relief Effort has supported significantly with donations in kind as well with significant discounts to businesses, organizations, and individuals in the Grenadines who are actively involved in recovery efforts. OSV Group remains committed to giving back to the community and will continue to support ongoing rebuilding efforts in the Grenadines.