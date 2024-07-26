Ottley Hall Man Arrested with Unlicensed 9mm Pistol, Ammo

Ottley Hall resident charged with Possession of Firearm and Ammunition

On July 25, 2024, police arrested and charged Kyle Providence, a 22-year-old resident of Ottley Hall, with the offences of Possession of an Illegal Firearm and Possession of Ammunition.

According to the investigations, Providence allegedly had in his possession one (1) 9mm pistol without a license issued under the Firearm Act. He was also charged with having in his possession twenty-eight (28) rounds of 9mm ammunition without a license issued under the Firearm Act. The offence was committed on July 25, 2024, in Ottley Hall.

Latest Update:

On July 26, 2024, Kyle Providence pleaded not guilty to the charges at the Serious Offences Court and was remanded in custody. His bail review is scheduled for Monday, July 29, 2024.