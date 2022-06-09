Ottley Hall man beaten with a cutlass in the head and back

On 06.06.22, the Police arrested and jointly charged Curtis Small, 33-year-old Painter, and Garfield Harry, 44-year-old Self Employed both of Ottley Hall with the offence of Wounding.

According to the investigation, the Accused men allegedly unlawfully and maliciously wounded a 43-year-old Freelancer of the same address by beating him about his head and back with a cutlass. The incident occurred at Ottley Hall, at about 3:30 am on 02.04.22.

Small was additionally charged with unlawfully and maliciously wounding a 45-year-old Unemployed of Ottley Hall by striking him to the back of his head with a bottle. The incident occurred at Ottley Hall at about 9:30 am on 02.04.22.

The Accused men appeared before the Serious Offences Court on Tuesday, 6th June 2022 to answer the charge and pleaded not guilty. They were granted bail in the sum of $2500.00 with one (1) surety. The matter was adjourned to August 18th, 2022 and transferred to the Kingstown Magistrate Court.