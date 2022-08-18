Out in the community with ACSSVG – By Kay Palmer

On Wednesday 10th Aug, a group of 7 volunteers from Afro Caribbean Services SVG (ACSSVG) travelled from Arnos Vale to Georgetown to visit the St Benedict Day Nursery and Children’s Home. St Benedict provides care for children without parents as well as those families who may need extra support caring for their children, such as those with disabilities. Currently St Benedict’s has 19 vulnerable children and adults under its care.

On arrival at St Benedict the volunteers went straight to work with the young people (YP) by carrying out an activity targeted to build confidence and self belief in one’s own value. The YP were shy and a little unsure how to react to the bouncing energy of the volunteers, however the activity helped to also build trust between them. The YP were then taught how to play a couple of games which aimed to focus listening skills and reaction times and by the end of this activity, firm friendships were formed.

ACSSVG CEO, Rachel Douglas then taught some facts about London in exchange for what the YP could share about St Vincent & the Grenadines. One thing that was abundantly clear to the volunteers was how proud these young people are about their homeland.

The YP were then treated to a shadow theatre presentation by visiting drama practitioner, Kay Palmer, who specialises in theatre for young audiences in the United Kingdom. The story told was ‘Jack and the Beanstalk’ and the YP were enthralled from start to finish. The volunteers then presented each YP with a gift bag containing a range of activities as well as a simple snack.

Just before lunchtime, the YP were allowed a little ‘free’ time, where they continued to engage with the volunteers, playing football and other games as well as showing them the many caterpillars that lived among the foliage in the surrounding gardens.

During lunch, the YP were entertained by visiting young musician Savi-Anne Howe, who played her violin with great skill and accomplishment. She was able to completely engage the YP with the mastery of her instrument and they showed their appreciation through clapping and cheering.

All too soon the visit ended and it was time to leave. Many hugs were given and received with promises of returning soon. The team from ACSSVG will visit again during September.

ACSSVG also donated a range of toiletries including toothbrushes, body wash and sanitary products along with a box of Covid self test kits. St Benedict continues to rely on charitable donations to meet the needs of these young people. Items needed are toiletries, clothing and food items. Organisations like St Benedict and ACSSVG are dependent upon charitable donations all year round. ACSSVG’s primary goal is to reach marginalised communities throughout the year. If you can help with donations for either of these organisations, please do not hesitate to get in contact.

ACSSVG – 570 – 8992 – [email protected]

St Benedict’s Day Nursery and Children’s home – 458 6244 – [email protected]