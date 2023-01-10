Outbreak of COVID-19 at Barbados Geriatric Hospital

COVID-19 outbreak at Geriatric Hospital

The Geriatric Hospital in Barbados is experiencing a coronavirus outbreak, or COVID-19, according to the country’s health authorities, who did not specify how many people have been affected or have perished as a result.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness announced in a statement that access to the facility outside the capital “has been limited on some wards… because to a COVID-19 outbreak.

The Geriatric Hospital’s administration stated that eight of its wards are included in this restriction, and they “would like to assure the public that they are committed to keeping the situation under control. They also advise that an updated notice will be distributed as to the progress of the situation and the relaxation of the restriction.”

The ministry apologizes “for any inconvenience caused” and urges the public to keep up with their excellent hygiene habits in order to save themselves and their loved ones from any potential infections.

Since the first case was reported in March 2020, there have been 569 fatalities and 106,000 infections in Barbados.

According to the authorities, 56.2% of the population had received at least one vaccination against the virus, and 60.5% had received all three.