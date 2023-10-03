Outpatient services at Modern Medical Centre temporarily suspended

Flooding at the Modern Medical and Diagnostic Centre in St. Vincent (SVG) has caused a temporary suspension of services, a source has indicated to the St. Vincent Times.

The Ministry of Health, in a release, advised that all out-patient services at the Modern Medical and Diagnostic Centre (MMDC) have been cancelled; therefore, the pharmacy, laboratory, and x-ray departments will be closed (today) October 3.

The MMDC Accident and Emergency Department will remain open for emergency patients, and appointments for dialysis treatment will proceed as usual.

The ministry, in its release, said persons with appointments are kindly asked to call the facility at 532 1200 to have it rescheduled.