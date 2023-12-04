Over 10 Million Venezuelan’s VOTE Yes on Essequibo Referendum

Tonight, Elvis Amoroso, the president of the National Electoral Council (CNE) of Venezuela offered to all the people and the press the preliminary results of the referendum held today in which an overwhelming Yes victory was obtained as well massive popular participation.

According to the official, some 10,554,320 Venezuelan citizens participated during the voting day. Amoroso said that this figure will increase since there are still citizens casting their vote.

The five questions were supported by a popular support of more than 95%, and we lowered levels of desabrobacion of less than 5%.

The CNE president extended his greetings to the voters for “the extraordinary and unprecedented participation in this electoral process in which the Venezuelan people made history.”

Also, he congratulated to the military forces for the plan republica, to the pioliticos parties both officialist and opposition, and especially to the homeland and the Venezuelan people.

The President of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro also hastened to congratulate the victory of the Venezuelan people over the sovereignty of the disputed territory.

We have taken a big step in the right direction, I am committed to deepening the process of uniting all Venezuelans, in diversity, to work for Venezuela and its interests, said the Head of State.

DETAILED FIGURES OF THE RESULTS:

1. Do you agree to reject, by all means, in accordance with the law, the line fraudulently imposed by the Paris Arbitration Award of 1899 that intends to strip us of our Essequiba Guyana? 97.83% voted YES, 2.17% voted NO.

2. Do you support the Geneva Agreement of 1966 as the only valid legal instrument to reach a practical and satisfactory solution for Venezuela and Guyana, regarding the controversy over the territory of Guayana Esequiba? YES 98.11%, NO 1.08%.

3. Do you agree with Venezuela’s historical position of not recognizing the jurisdiction of the International Court of Territorial Justice to resolve the territorial dispute over the Guayana Esequiba? YES 95.40%, NO 4.10%.

4. Do you agree to oppose, by all means, in accordance with the law, Guyana’s pretension to unilaterally dispose of a sea, pending delimitation, in an illegal manner and in violation of International Law? YES 95.94%, NO 4.06%.

5. Do you agree with the creation of the state of Guayana Esequiba and the development of an accelerated plan for the integral attention of the current and future population of that territory, which includes, among others, the granting of Venezuelan citizenship and identity card, in accordance with the Geneva Agreement and International Law, consequently incorporating said state in the map of the Venezuelan territory? YES 95.96%, NO 4.07%.