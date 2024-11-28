Over 500 Deaths In SVG Due To ‘Heart Attack’ Since 2021

Ischaemic heart disease, or more commonly referred to as a heart attack, is the main cause of mortality in the Caribbean nation of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Since the year 2021, more than Five Hundred persons have passed away as a result of heart attacks, as stated by the Minister of Health, St. Clair Prince.

“The major cause of death in 2021 was Ischaemic heart disease, which accounted for 171 deaths. In 2022, the leading cause of death was Ischaemic heart disease, which accounted for 134 deaths. Ischaemic heart disease was responsible for 159 deaths in 2023, and as of the 30th of September in 2024, it was responsible for 117 deaths, bringing the total number of deaths to 581, according to Prince”.

Heart disease caused by Ischaemia: what is it?

Problems with the heart are caused by narrowed cardiac arteries. It is more difficult for blood and oxygen to reach the heart muscle when the arteries are narrowed. The terms coronary artery disease and coronary heart disease are also used to refer to this condition. An attack on the heart may result from this.

Chest pain or discomfort, often known as angina pectoris, is a common symptom of Ischaemic heart disease.