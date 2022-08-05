Over 150 potholes on the road from Sion Hill to Dorsetshire Hill

On the road from Sion Hill just below Streams of Power Church to Dorsetshire Hill just below SVG Television, 150 potholes were observed.

Roy Stuart, a freelance journalist for the St Vincent Times, made the observation after walking from Arnos Vale to Dorsetshire Hill on Emancipation Day.

Stuart said some were large, while others were smaller but still visible.

Stuart said several people he spoke with expressed their opinions about the condition of the road along the way.

“I’ve lived in Dorsetshire Hill for 30 years, and this is the worst I’ve seen. My ankle was sprained twice, and I am thankful I was young at those times.”

“Absolutely disgusting. For the last three years some of us in lower Sion Hill have poured concrete into the holes, but we can no longer do it”.

“The reps always promise to fix, that’s a comfort to a fool, I guess. I tired changing front end parts. Every minute you drive, you have to dodge potholes.”.

“While driving from Dorsetshire Hill to work, I had two minor accidents just trying to avoid the holes. The government needs to do better than this.”

I poured concrete in holes many times, I cannot spend my money on road repairs, the government makes darm jokes now, but is we have them so.”.

“Poor representation, disgraceful, that’s all I have to say”.

Stuart said some of the potholes have visible concrete, but they are merely cosmetic and have been dug out by water or constant traffic over time.