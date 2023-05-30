The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Football Federation (SVGFF) takes great pleasure in extending heartfelt congratulations to the dedicated individuals who have successfully obtained their CONCACAF C License Coaching Certificates.

The CONCACAF C License Coaching Certificate program represents a significant milestone in the professional development of coaches, providing them with the necessary tools and knowledge to excel in their coaching careers. This program equips coaches with a comprehensive understanding of various aspects of the game, including technical proficiency, tactical awareness, player development, leadership, and effective communication.

The SVGFF is immensely proud of the following individuals for their achievement in obtaining the CONCACAF C License Coaching Certificates:

Alnif Williams Dwight Baptiste Nicholas Ollivierre Alanzo Bute Germano Douglas Paul Farrell Amalis Marshall Hollester Browne Richard Hayde Bishon Williams John Williams Samora Ralph Carlton Dennie Kelvin Yorke Shadel Cyrus Chester Morgan Kenson Wilson Shandel Samuel Cornelius Huggins Keron Peters Shelley Browne Debson Cruickshank Lamont Hector Thadius Sam

These individuals have dedicated countless hours to honing their skills, expanding their knowledge, and embracing best practices in football. They have consistently demonstrated their commitment to excellence and their desire to positively contribute to the development of football in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The SVGFF expresses our sincere gratitude to CONCACAF for providing this invaluable opportunity for professional development. The C License Coaching Certificate program has undoubtedly contributed to the growth and enhancement of coaching standards within our region. Your achievements not only reflect your personal dedication but also exemplify the ongoing commitment of the SVGFF to nurture and promote football excellence in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.