Over 2,000 homes repaired, labor & funding remain a challenge

Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves during his new year’s visit to Union Island on Friday January 3rd,2025 provided an in-depth update on critical housing and infrastructure developments across the Southern Grenadines.

Gonsalves emphasized the ongoing challenges posed by climate change and the efforts to secure international support for reconstruction.

“The Gumbolimbo Group has been instrumental in advancing our reconstruction efforts. Their contributions ranging from significant equipment donations to manpower have placed us in a much stronger position to address these challenges,” Prime Minister Gonsalves stated.

The group has donated approximately £5 million worth of equipment, enabling faster construction and repairs. “These contributions have been invaluable in addressing the massive housing shortfall caused by Hurricane Beryl and other challenges,” Prime Minister Gonsalves remarked.

Key Highlights from the Prime Minister’s Address:

Housing and Prefabricated Solutions: Over 2,200 homes have been repaired, rebuilt, or supported through self-help programs, though challenges with labor and funding remain. The government is exploring partnerships with the Sai Baba Group in Trinidad and the Taiwanese government for prefabricated hurricane-proof housing solutions.

Infrastructure Development in Canouan:

Electricity has been restored to nearly all homes in Canouan. Additionally key facilities, including the airport, schools, and police station, have seen substantial repairs, though minor adjustments are still needed. Plans are also underway to resurface Canouan’s runway, with technical assessments reducing projected costs to approximately $30 million USD.

Climate Change Advocacy: Gonsalves expressed disappointment with limited international aid for climate-related reconstruction, despite the significant impact of events like Hurricane Beryl.

He reiterated the country’s commitment to addressing these challenges with innovative local solutions and strategic partnerships.

Looking ahead, Gonsalves underscored the importance of securing additional funding and scaling up prefab housing to address the 6,000 homes needed across the islands.