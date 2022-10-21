Over 40 hand tillers distributed to farmers, cooperatives, & schools in SVG

HANDTILLERS HANDED OVER IN SVG

Over 40 hand tillers were handed over to indigenous farmers, cooperatives and schools today at the Lacroix Boxing plant.

Speaking at a handing-over ceremony today, Acting Prime Minister and Minister of Agriculture the Hon Saboto Ceasar said the donation of hand tillers forms part of the government’s thrust to modernize the agriculture sector.

Minister Ceasar said this initiative will also help to create employment as the operators of these tillers are expected to provide services to farmers.

The Chief Agriculture Officer Renato Gumbs said these tillers will go a long way in reducing the time needed to prepare lands and this in turn will result in increased productivity.

The Area Representative for Marriaqua the Hon St Clair Prince thanked the Acting Prime Minister Caesar and the Government of SVG for this significant investment.

Minister Prince said there is no doubt that these tillers will benefit the farmers of Marriaqua and the nation as a whole.

Source : API