Over 5000 employed in BRAGSA’s $3million christmas road programme

𝐁𝐑𝐀𝐆𝐒𝐀’𝐒 𝐂𝐡𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐦𝐚𝐬 𝐑𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐂𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐦𝐦𝐞 𝐤𝐢𝐜𝐤𝐬-𝐨𝐟𝐟 𝐧𝐞𝐱𝐭 𝐌𝐨𝐧𝐝𝐚𝐲

The annual Christmas Road Cleaning Programme is scheduled to commence on Monday, November 28, 2022.

The programme, which is a collaborative effort between BRAGSA and the Economic Planning Division in the Ministry of Finance, will see the employment of five thousand, seven hundred and thirty-three (5,733) persons across the island, as well as in the Grenadines.

These will include 499 gangs and 743 Jobbers, who will be responsible for the cutting of trees, and cleaning of roads in all 15 constituencies.

Contracts will also be given to over 100 truckers and conductors.

The 8-day programme is being done at an estimated cost of $3 million.

It is being undertaken as part of the Labour Intensive Temporary Programme (LITE), which falls under the Volcano Eruption Emergency Project (VEEP) in the Ministry of Finance.

BRAGSA is therefore appealing to motorists and pedestrians to take the necessary precautions during this period.