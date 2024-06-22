The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Community College (SVGCC) will hold its 15th Annual Amalgamated Graduation Ceremony on Tuesday, June 25, 2024, at 2:00 p.m. This year, six hundred and ninety-one (691) students will graduate after completing various programmes at the College.

The number of graduands from each Division is as follows:

Division of Nursing Education: 23 graduands

Division of Teacher Education: 60 graduands

Division of Technical and Vocational Education: 247 graduands

Division of Arts, Sciences and General Studies: 361 graduands

The theme for the SVGCC Graduation is “Class of 2024: Create Your Legacy“, reflecting the spirit of innovation and leadership that the College strives to instill in its students.

We are honored to have Dr. Halimah DeShong as the featured speaker for this year’s ceremony. Dr. DeShong, a distinguished Vincentian, is a Senior Lecturer and Head of the Institute for Gender and Development Studies: Nita Barrow Unit at the University of the West Indies, Cave Hill Campus.

To ensure that family, friends and well-wishers can join in this momentous occasion, the Graduation Ceremony will be streamed live via the College’s Facebook page and YouTube channel.