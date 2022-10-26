Over 70 Awards, National Scholarships presented at Schools Independence Rally

Seventy -Three (73) awards, including 21 National Scholarships presented at Schools Independence Rally

Seventy-three awards, including twenty-one National Scholarships, were handed on Tuesday to St. Vincent and the Grenadines Community College (SVGCC) graduates who performed on the Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE) and Associate Degree tests in 2022.

There are now three times as many National Scholars as there were in 2021, and for the first time, one of the National Scholarships was awarded to an SVGCC student who studied an associate degree programme.

In addition to the five-year scholarship, the most distinguished National Scholar earned the Prime Minister’s Prize, which entitles the recipient to $20,000 and a gold medal.

One student who was over the age requirement for a National Exhibition was also granted a three-year scholarship as a special reward. Seventeen students won three-year National Exhibition scholarships.

In addition, 34 students were awarded $25,000 annually in scholarships.

In addition to the nearly 900 scholarships awarded by the government last month, an additional 73 were revealed on Tuesday.

Nearly 200 other economically disadvantaged students have also received grants or loans from the government to enable them to attend college.