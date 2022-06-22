OVERBEARING – SVG and its COVID mandates

That is how I describe the now ‘hackneyed’ (worn out) covid experiment. There are a plethora (an abundance) of adverse effects from the mRNA ‘vaccines’ that the Governor of Florida has again publicly stated that his state will NOT follow the line being pursued by Washington, with another feeble thrust to get the world population ‘jabbed’, including infants under 2 years; despite deaths as a direct result of taking the jab surpassing the 5 million demographic. Have you ever heard of herbal medicines killing dozens, scores, hundreds or even thousands of people?

After all, who wants to lose a milch cow that has produced the US $5 Trillion in less than two years, the collective takings of Moderna, Pfizer, Johnson et al. That is the main reason for the ‘last straw’ thrust (push) by greedy individuals to prey on innocent people, even if it means killing them in the process. That is how cold-hearted these people are, that 5T$ is blood money. And those who are towing and toeing the line locally are no better unless some are genuinely misled. That is the nature of mainstream media, they bombard you with lies so often, that even ‘intellectuals’, eventually end up believing the lies, … mainly because the truth is suppressed … and hear what, it is now overbearing!

In St. Eustatius “Statia”, (which incidentally has the largest crude oil trans shipment facility in the East Caribbean), ALL covid-related entry restrictions have been removed for almost three months now. No Vaccine, no quarantine, no masking, absolutely no covid restrictions! Just 30 miles East of Statia, St. Maarten, a hub for mega cruisers and Cruise Ships has eased basically all restrictions, but still offers and recommends sanitizing.

What a big contradiction here in SVG; the government has brazenly broken its own laws by re-hiring unvaccinated health (sanitation) workers, WITHOUT going back to Parliament to repeal the Public Health Act, a most despicable piece of legislation that has forced sensible people out of a job for their refusal to be part of an experiment, for which neither the govt nor manufacturer is liable. These professionals who were forced to leave the service include our nurses, police, teachers, and other civil servants. The Teachers are currently challenging the government in the court as the Public Health Act violates their fundamental rights as guaranteed in our Constitution, including the right to make informed choices about their health.

What is also disdainful and unconstitutional is that applicants for advertised government positions must also be vaccinated in order to be considered for the position. How would these officials feel, in just a few months from now, when the entire ‘covid scheme’ is exposed, that they lost an opportunity to employ some of our best sons and daughters who wish to make a contribution to the development of their country; only to have that opportunity marred by a single requirement, ‘vaccination with an experimental therapy that has already killed over 5 million people, SVG adding to that statistic. Wake up Youroumein! Other texts say ‘Youloumein’, others ‘Youlou and Begos’ and others ‘Hairouna’.

The Opposition in the House must call for the immediate repeal of the Public Health Act, and have the government reinstate and compensate all civil servants whose services had to be terminated without benefits accrued over the years. It is so unfair and unreasonable by a leadership who we thought had the populace at heart, but who by their actions proved to be heartless. Additionally, the Opposition must file an injunction in the High Court to stop the North leeward quarry project with immediate effect, as well as another to force the government to repeal the Public Health Act. It makes little sense to bring a resolution to the House and expect it to be passed when you are in the minority. The Court, with independent judges, will produce a more favourable outcome based on law, our laws and due process having been violated in the two aforementioned issues.

The message from this government from day 1 should have been to boost your immune system. Provided every educational institution from pre-school to University with free vitamin C and D supplements. Encourage the use of ‘known’ locally available plants and therapies that have worked for eons. Before modern-day generic medications, the main sources for treatment and healing were ALWAYS from herbs and plants including the bark and roots of some species. Doctors will confirm that many generic drugs have botanic origins … undisputable FACTS. The Good Book teaches that the ‘herbs and the leaves thereof are for the healing of the nations’. This country had covid under control until they resumed international flights and started to issue ‘vaccines’, the stats and dates are there to support the facts. In SVG, many of those who fell for the propaganda and took the ‘chook’ at their own risk, have already died, others still suffering and some miraculously recovered from deep vein thrombosis. The vaccine campaign is a FAILED and failing experiment akin to the Tuskegee experiment.

And many will agree, that this ‘covid mess’ is stinkin a long time now, and it is really OVERBEARING! Repeal the Public Health Act now !! Stop the quarry project yesterday !!! and encourage the nation to boost their immune system by setting a proper example.