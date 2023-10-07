Overdose Prevention Campaigns Save Lives- By Jody Boulay

October marks National Substance Use Prevention Month, making it an ideal time to ramp up preventative messaging about overdose, saving as many lives as possible. Amid the ongoing opioid epidemic, prevention campaigns have become crucial.

Drug prevention and education campaigns and organizations in New York State and reliable information about opioids and fentanyl are critical in preventing overdose and saving lives. There is some messaging that should be widespread and reach everyone.

Most people would agree the opioid epidemic began with overprescribing pain medications like OxyContin. The pharmaceutical industry’s deceptive marketing and advertising as safe and effective created a tidal wave of overdose and addiction.

Since the 1990s, the opioid epidemic has gone in waves, beginning with legal pain medication, which created a strong resurgence of heroin, and now illicit synthetic opioids being supplied by Mexican drug cartels.

Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic worsened the problem. Border closures and supply chain disruptions forced drug users to turn to local unknown supplies of drugs. The lockdowns and social isolation meant more people dying alone and having no chance to access treatment or support.

In 2020, opioid overdose deaths increased 44% in New York State. The share of drug overdose deaths involving opioids increased by 85% in 2020 and 2021.

There is critical messaging that should be widespread and reach as many people as possible to prevent overdose and save lives. For instance, fentanyl is hidden in drugs. It has become increasingly common for fentanyl to be laced into cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine, and other illicit drugs.

It’s nearly impossible to know if a drug has been laced with fentanyl without using fentanyl test strips.

Additionally, illicitly made fentanyl is made into counterfeit pain medication, which looks exactly like the real thing. These illegal pills are sold on social media platforms, and drug dealers use code words and emojis to advertise products.

Prevention messaging should also speak about Naloxone and how it reverses opioid overdose. This life-saving medicine is available in all 50 states without a prescription.

It is also important to recognize that mixing drugs increases the risk of overdose, especially if one of those drugs is laced with fentanyl. Mixing opioids with other depressants drastically slows breathing, while mixing stimulants increases the risk of heart attack and stroke.

Finally, people in treatment and recovery need support to reduce the stigma attached to mental health problems and addiction. Showing compassion for people who use drugs and offering support during their treatment is the best way to remove stigma from the equation.

Communities must unite to share resources and campaigns and take the necessary steps to prevent overdose and save as many lives as possible.

Jody Boulay is a mother of two with a passion for helping others. She currently works as a Community Outreach Coordinator for Addicted.org to help spread awareness of the dangers of drugs and alcohol.