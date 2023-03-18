Overland man charged with resisting arrest, assault & throwing missiles

On 16.03.23, Mr. Brendon Hoyte, 30yro, Labourer of Overland was arrested and charged with the following offences:

(a)

Did resist the arrest of Police Constable 781 Patrick by pulling away his hands from him, he being a police officer acting in the due execution of his duty.

(b)

Did assault Police Constable 781 Patrick by biting him about his body and right hand causing Actual Bodily Harm

(c)

Throwing missiles to the danger of a 57-year-old Justice of the Peace of Dickson, in a public place at the Georgetown Mall.

The offences allegedly occurred at Georgetown about 4:30pm on 15.03.23.

Hoyte is expected to appear before the Georgetown Magistrate Court to answer the charge.

Source : RSVGPF