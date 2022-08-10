Overland man charged with stealing items valuing over EC $13,000

On Tuesday, August 9, 2022, police arrested and charged Lemron George, a 37-year-old Farmer of Overland with two counts of Burglary.

The assailant was accused of entering the dwelling house of a 38-year-old Pre-School Teacher of Gomea as a trespasser and stole several electronic devices valued at $4,557.00ECC. The items are the property of the Preschool teacher and were stolen at Gomea between 9:20 pm and 11:30 pm on 15.06.22.

He was also charged for entering the dwelling house of a 28-year-old Domestic of Gomea as a trespasser and stole several electronic devices and alcoholic beverages valued at $8,524.00ECC.

The items are the property of the virtual complainant and they were stolen at Gomea between 6:00 pm on 15.06.22 and 1:25 am on 16.06.22.

George is expected to appear before the Kingstown Magistrate Court to answer the charge.