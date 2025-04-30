Overland/New Orange Hill PYC Hosts First Public Speaking Competition

Overland/New Orange Hill PYC Hosts First In-House Public Speaking Competition
On Saturday, April 26th, 2025, the Overland/New Orange Hill Police Youth Club proudly hosted its inaugural in-house public speaking competition at the New Orange Hill Learning Resource Center.
Four talented participants—Camillio Edwards, Liam Billingy, Shadae Bynoe, and Ziann Hoyte—took to the stage, showcasing their oratory skills and confidence.
Competition Results:
1st Place: Shadae Bynoe
2nd Place: Ziann Hoyte
3rd Place: Camillio Edwards
Special Awards:
Best Prepared Speech: Ziann Hoyte
Best Impromptu Speech: Shadae Bynoe
Winners received trophies and medals, while all participants were recognized with certificates of participation for their commendable efforts.