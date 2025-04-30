Overland/New Orange Hill PYC Hosts First Public Speaking Competition

Overland/New Orange Hill PYC Hosts First In-House Public Speaking Competition

On Saturday, April 26th, 2025, the Overland/New Orange Hill Police Youth Club proudly hosted its inaugural in-house public speaking competition at the New Orange Hill Learning Resource Center.

Four talented participants—Camillio Edwards, Liam Billingy, Shadae Bynoe, and Ziann Hoyte—took to the stage, showcasing their oratory skills and confidence.

Competition Results:

1st Place: Shadae Bynoe

2nd Place: Ziann Hoyte

3rd Place: Camillio Edwards

Special Awards:

Best Prepared Speech: Ziann Hoyte

Best Impromptu Speech: Shadae Bynoe