Overwhelming response to ‘Vincy Moves,’ SVG health ministry’s initiative

On Saturday, October 22nd, 2022 The Ministry of Health, Wellness, and the Environment conducted the official launch of their exciting new health initiative “Vincy Moves”. The response from Vincentians was overwhelming; over two thousand participants came out and walked from Prospect, Belmont, and Lowmans Leeward to The Arnos Vale Sporting Complex where they furthermore participated in the health village set up by the ministry. Breast cancer, HIV, Syphilis, Blood pressure, and Dental testing were just a few of the stations provided with well over a hundred test done in each department.

The Ministry also offered healthy rewards for those who participated in these health tests and activities in the form of provision, fruits, vegetables, and other tokens in a further effort to encourage healthy eating and living long after this successful event. Patrons notably enjoyed the exercise bikes, karate performances, and fitness classes provided by Befit Movement hosted by Lindon James, and Island Wide Fitness hosted by Keyon Constance. With guest performances to accompany them from local artists such as “Dose Up”, “Magikal” and “Kemmy”. The kids also got involved enjoying healthy food and exercising on the rock climbing walls and bouncing castles provided.

Following the walk, patrons cooled down with healthy smoothies and healthy food all provided by The Ministry at no cost. The initiative was well received and a noted success. Commentary from the Honorable Prime Minister Dr. Ralph E. Gonsalves and The Minister of Health, Wellness and the Environment Honorable St. Clair “Jimmy” Prince commented on the success and positive effects that this new initiative would have on our nation.

For all those who participated in this event whether by walking, bringing the kids out, or just participating in our health village, and to the Cooperate Businesses and personnel who gave the necessary support for the success of this event, The Ministry of Health, Wellness, and the Environment would like to formally thank you for your support and look forward to seeing you at our upcoming health events as we join in on this Caribbean wide initiative to combat the effects of our rising health issues concerning NCDs (Non-Communicable Diseases), such as diabetes, heart conditions, hypertension, and cancers.

Vincy Moves will continue to aim to promote a healthier, stronger St. Vincent and the Grenadines for years to come. Chief Health Promotions Officer Ms. Shanika John at the Ministry said, “The health promotion unit and by extension the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment is committed to making this health initiative sustainable as we continue to build our case on lifestyle changes as a strategy combating NCD’s in St. Vincent and the Grenadines. While we evaluate the return on investment in the prevention and control of NCDs (Non-Communicable Diseases).” We hope that Vincentians continue to get involved in physical activity at the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex, eating healthier and adjusting their lifestyles to improve their health.