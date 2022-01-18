Glen Student Charged With Possession Of Illegal Firearm, Ammunition, Others

Police Report – On 14.01.22, police arrested and charged Ozem Oliver, 19 years old Student of Glen with Possession of an Illegal Firearm, two counts of Possession of Ammunition, Taking of Conveyance and Handling Stolen Goods.

According to investigations, the Accused allegedly had in his possession one (1) Black Firearm, make and serial number unknown without a licence issued under the Firearm Act.

He was also charged for having in his possession three (3) rounds of .9mm ammunition and three (3) rounds of .38 ammunition without a license issued under the Firearm Act.

In addition, he was charged with having one (1) Black Razor 150CC Scoter registration plate PH-91 knowing or believing it to be stolen did receive the same for his own benefit.

He was further charged with taking motorbike PH-91 without the consent of the owner or any lawful authority. The incident occurred in Glen on 13.01.22.

Oliver appeared before the Kingstown Magistrate Court on 17.01.22, and he pleaded not guilty to all charges. He was granted bail in the sum of $6500.00 ECC with one surety and is to surrender all travel documents.

The Firearm-related matters were adjourned to the Serious Offence Court and the other matters were adjourned to the Calliaqua Magistrate Court.

Oliver is to report at the Calliaqua Police Station every Wednesday between 8 am and 8 pm until all matters are disposed of.