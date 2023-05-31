Palestine humanitarian medical mission arrives in St Vincent

A team of Palestinian medical professionals is now in St. Vincent and the Grenadines to deliver a variety of health support services to Vincentians.

On Monday, May 29, two senior Palestinian officials met with Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves at the Prime Minister’s official house, prior of the arrival of the medical team.

Ten (10) medical doctors and a nurse with competence in various fields of medicine and general surgery will be on hand for a week. During their stay, the team is anticipated to execute up to 70 procedures.

Dr. Gonsalves stated that St. Vincent and the Grenadines and the State of Palestine have good relations, and that this country has backed Palestine’s bid for UN membership.

The Prime Minister maintained that his country will continue to improve ties with the Arab world and expressed optimism for a peaceful and equitable resolution to the Palestinian/Israeli conflict.

“We support UN resolutions on Palestine and Israel, the question of an independent Palestinian state…we have diplomatic relations with Israel, and we make our position known, without any rancor, without any bitterness, that what is happening to the Palestinian people is entirely unacceptable, what certain forces are doing,” Dr. Gonsalves said.

Ambassador Imad Al-Zuhairi, Assistant Minister for International Cooperation, stated that the current programs complement the Palestinian International Cooperation agency and are in their third phase in Georgetown and Kingstown hospitals.

In addition, the Ambassador reaffirmed his government’s commitment to future programs in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

“We will adapt our capacities to the needs expressed by St Vincent and the Grenadines, and our instructions are very clear,…to do everything possible to support our brothers here in SVG, because SVG has always stood by the rights of the Palestinian people,” the Ambassador promised.