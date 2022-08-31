Palm Island Resort & Spa in the Grenadines has unveiled the Seahorse Villa, a retreat spread over 4,000 square feet. From the villa, you can see the Caribbean Sea and Petit Martinique in the distance.

Whitewashed reclaimed wood and splashes of royal blue provided by the furnishings and tile work complement the Seahorse Villa’s spacious hallway with locally crafted wooden furniture. High vaulted ceilings are adorned with large wicker pendant shades. Spacious living and dining areas feature a dining table and chairs, sofas, a large screen television, and internet access. Guests can enjoy sunset cocktails or dinner under the stars on the veranda through sliding doors.

On the shaded veranda, in the private garden with daybeds and sun loungers, or on the private beach, guests can relax. Reflective paint on the villa’s exterior keeps it cool and reduces electricity consumption. Additionally, they can enjoy the resort’s two restaurants, the Royal Palm and the Sunset, as well as its bars and options for secluded picnics or romantic dinners.

Among the accommodations are Palm View rooms with garden or pool views, Beachfront rooms, Loft rooms, and Suites. There is also a gym at the resort. Snorkeling, kayaking, and Hobie cat sailing are among the activities available. Local reggae bands perform at the resort and a cocktail party is held every week.