Pam Pam productions brings fresh fire to the music scene

The Caribbean has been the source of the hottest riddims the world has ever heard. We are excited to introduce you to one of the production houses behind some radio-worthy tracks you may have heard, and if not, should stream immediately!

PAM PAM Productions, led by Alvin James, rises out of the US Virgin Islands. No newbie in the industry, Alvin has been involved in music for over ten years, working with notable soca artists such as Lava Man, Fimba, Mention, Mandella Links and Scrouge, to name a few. The producer’s riddims have been making their rounds around the world and PAM PAM Productions have recently released not one, but TWO new riddims!!

The ‘Head Trauma’ Riddim carries a heavy baseline with an easy flow and needs to be played at high volume. With a cadre of artists such as Eazi, Baby Muzik and Mention, its more than ideal for the ladies at any fete!

The ‘Big Bounce’ Riddim’s name says it all! It has an old school bounce to it, but with fresh music accompaniment, prepping you for J’Ouvert morning on the road! Riding this riddim are the likes of Scrouge, Big Shaw, Baby Muzik and I-Bari.

Each riddim has its own vibe and both are becoming easy crowd favourites.

Both riddims were produced, mixed and mastered by Alvin James, and each song was written by their respective artists.

Show your support for PAM PAM Productions by following them on social media and streaming each riddim on all online music streaming platforms.

Let’s experience new life in great music!