PAPI, content creator from Grenada, gets Silver Plaque from YouTube

Grenada’s Omari Peters, who is better known as Papi, got a YouTube Silver Creator Award for having more than 100,000 YouTube subscribers.

As of March 10, 2023, Papi, a young entertainer and comedian from Grenada who wants to be the best in his field, had 107,000 YouTube subscribers.

The Silver Creator Award, also called a YouTube Play Button or a YouTube Plaque, is given to channels with 100,000 or more subscribers.

On March 9, an excited Papi unboxed his plaque on YouTube and thanked all of his fans for helping him reach his goal.

He said this in a video on his YouTube channel:

“I just want to say thank you so much. I couldn’t have done this without you. You know how hard we work, or at least how hard I worked, and you guys liked it. So, thank you for pushing me, for subscribing, for liking the videos, and for watching.”