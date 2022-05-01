Residents of St Vincent and the Grenadines had to deal with the news of a murder, a mysterious death, and the discovery of a woman’s body over the weekend.

During the night of Friday, 29th, a shooting in Golden Vale left one dead and another critically injured.

The name of the deceased or the hospitalized individual has not yet been released by police, but the man’s death brings the homicide total for 2022 to 9.

On Saturday morning a man collapsed outside the vegetable market in Kingstown in what has been dubbed a mysterious death.

St Vincent Times has since learnt that the man went to the hospital seeking medical treatment, however, he was allegedly turned away for not wearing a mask. The man was on his way home when he collapsed.

Hospital officials could not be reached for comment.

On Sunday morning (1 May) a body was discovered in Buccament, a community on the Leeward side of the island.

St Vincent Times was told by police that the deceased woman worked as a Counselor at the Family Court, no other information was provided.

However, St Vincent Times understands that police could be looking for a man who is believed to have been closely connected to the deceased.