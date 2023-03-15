Parent remanded after attack on school principal in Antigua

A parent who attacked the principal of his child’s elementary school because he didn’t like how his child was disciplined was sent back to jail by a judge.

Michael Samuel went before Chief Magistrate Joanne Walsh and was charged with causing damage to a gold chain, trespassing, and battery. He will go back to court on April 17.

After what happened on March 8, the school’s principal, Christopher Roberts, had to go to the hospital to get care. He said he hurt his shoulder, so he was let out of jail the same day.

Last Friday, several schools held sit-ins to ask for better security on their campuses.

In Antigua and Barbuda, people have talked a lot about the use of physical punishment in schools over the past few years.

Source : CMC